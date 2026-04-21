THE EPSTEIN & THE TRUMP ALLIANCE...LET'S KEEP IT FRON & CENTER...ITS CAUSING HIS CABINET TO START DISINTERGRATING...
The Liberty Sentinel
DOJ Must Release ALL Epstein Files or Face Criminal Liability, Rep. Massie Warns
Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche must release every single page of the Epstein files or become “criminally liable for failure to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY), who sponsored the law, said in an exclusive interview with Alex Newman for The New American’s Behind The Deep State…
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4 hours ago · 11 likes · 2 comments · Alex Newman
Michael Cohen
"The Unraveling Of Kash Patel"
There is a moment, quiet and almost imperceptible, when you stop being useful to Donald Trump and start becoming dangerous. Not dangerous to his enemies. Dangerous to him. And when that line gets crossed, no lawsuit, no loyalty pledge, no late night cable defense tour is going to save you. I have seen it. I have lived it. And now we are watching it play…
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5 hours ago · 114 likes · 31 comments · Michael Cohen