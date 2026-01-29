It’s so sad how American citizens are treated in this country compared to illegals, who get to stay in five-star hotels. The woman who died was Monique Cook. Here’s a news article about her death and the controversy surrounding the shelter in Michigan. Monique Cook Found Dead After Freezing Night Outside Michigan Shelter who closed before she could get there. Family Demands Answers After Woman Turned Away From Shelter Dies in Subzero Cold

SOURCE: