THE ENTIRE CONGRESS IS AS DIRTY AS IT GETS...THEY ARE ALL PEDOPHILES TURNED INTO MILLIONAIRES & BILLIONAIES WITH OUR MONIES...THEY ALL NEED HANG...
KEEP TALKING ABOUT THE EPSTEIN TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES...
The billionaire class waged a war on behalf of a foreign government and sent you the bill. Your MAGA hat is not going to cover it.
The Wise Wolf
You Paid Into Social Security for Fifty Years. Trump Just Told You He Spent It.
You worked for fifty years. You got up before dawn in a steel plant, a warehouse, a factory floor, a job site, places where your body was the machine and the machine did not care about your back or your knees or your lungs. You paid into Social Security every single paycheck for decades, which, if you are doing the math, is a LOT of paychecks. You were told, explicitly and repeatedly, by every president and every politician of every party for your entire adult life, that this money was yours. Held in trust. A sacred compact between the American worker and the country that worker built with their hands…
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16 hours ago · 140 likes · 48 comments · 🐺The Wise Wolf
I Fucking Love Australia
Iran Just Told Trump to Get Fucked and We’re All About to Pay for It
Mojtaba Khamenei doesn’t do public appearances. Hasn’t been seen since his old man got turned into a fine red mist on February 28th, when American ordnance ended the dynasty’s founding chapter and accidentally wrote a far worse one. The new supreme leader runs Iran from somewhere nobody can pinpoint, beaming his decrees through a state television anchor…
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19 hours ago · 1931 likes · 183 comments · I Fucking Love Australia
Malloy.rocks
May Day: There were huge anti Trump protests all across America.
Listen now
a day ago · 193 likes · 6 comments · Oliver Markus Malloy
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America
Just so you understand, this is after the US & Israel bombed the shit out of Iran relentlessly; this is how Iran responded; we must be alarmed for the depth of precision of strikes on the US military
I think POTUS Trump needs to be very careful next steps. We do not want our US troops harmed in any way or innocents, and this to be done, we want Trump to end this. Declare it over! Declare victory. Work with Iran post to rebuild and go forward, get the enriched uranium in the hands of a 3rd party, with yearly inspections say for 15 years that involves…
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a day ago · 20 likes · 30 comments · Dr. Paul Alexander