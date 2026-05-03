The Wise Wolf

You Paid Into Social Security for Fifty Years. Trump Just Told You He Spent It.

You worked for fifty years. You got up before dawn in a steel plant, a warehouse, a factory floor, a job site, places where your body was the machine and the machine did not care about your back or your knees or your lungs. You paid into Social Security every single paycheck for decades, which, if you are doing the math, is a LOT of paychecks. You were told, explicitly and repeatedly, by every president and every politician of every party for your entire adult life, that this money was yours. Held in trust. A sacred compact between the American worker and the country that worker built with their hands…