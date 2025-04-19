The Enemy of My Enemy is My Friend….
KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS
KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS
WHY TRUMP WON: THE ILLUMINATI HAVE CHANGED SIDES
…
Read more
5 months ago · 165 likes · 73 comments · KERRY CASSIDY
KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS
PROJECT STARGATE 2.0
QUOTE: …”Project Stargate was a secret U.S. Army initiative established in 1977 to investigate psychic phenomena, particularly remote viewing, for military and intelligence purposes. It was terminated in 1995 after a CIA report concluded it was not useful for intelligence operations.” —WIKIPEDIA… THIS IS A LIE. Project Stargate went “black”. Which m…
Read more
3 months ago · 48 likes · 7 comments · KERRY CASSIDY
KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS
THE MYSTERIOUS MURDER OF SUCHIR BALAJI AND OPEN AI COPYRIGHT AND PATENT VIOLATIONS
According to one source, there is evidence of a move to delete human history from Open AI…
Read more
4 months ago · 50 likes · 7 comments · KERRY CASSIDY
KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS
SSP/SSG: Secret Space Secret Government and the Trump Administration
The reality of the SSP/secret government…
Read more
2 months ago · 103 likes · 37 comments · KERRY CASSIDY