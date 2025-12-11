There is a hard truth Americans must face. Many of the threats now inside this country were not accidents. They were invited, allowed, and even flown here under the justification of policy, optics, and political strategy. When I first saw this happening, I asked myself a simple question. Why would anyone in leadership do this? Why would they bring unchecked danger into their own house? Do they have a death wish? Or were they convinced that the American people were too divided, too exhausted, or too passive to resist?