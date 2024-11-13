Too stupid to pass a test. Hundreds of "teachers" paid someone else to take their certification test

1071 Views - 1 hour ago

Want to guess the ethnicity of this bunch? As I like to say "Guess who?" Prosecutors say more than 200 people paid to have someone else take the state certification exam and now are scattered in classrooms across Texas.

Local and state education officials are scrambling to track down the now-certified teachers who cheated. The Houston Independent School District employees arrested were Vincent Grayson, a longtime teacher and head basketball coach at Booker T. Washington High School, described by prosecutors as the scheme’s ringleader, along with Nicholas Newton, the school’s assistant principal, and the alleged test taker who helped educators fraudulently pass hundreds of tests.

“The most important thing to me is the ringleaders have been identified and are being rooted out of our home school district … and the fact that they held positions of power there, where they were held in esteem by the children, is the very worst part of this crime,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg told reporters Monday. “They didn’t deserve those kids’ respect and I think it leaves children feeling betrayed, not knowing who to trust.”

LaShonda Roberts, assistant principal at Yates, was also arrested for what Ogg said was her role as “a recruiter and referral agent who brought in many individuals who sought the services of the impersonator test taker.” Two other people not employed by the district also have been charged.

“The extent of the scheme will never be fully known but we know that at least 400 tests were taken and at least 200 teachers falsely certified,” Ogg said.

Prosecutors said all five defendants face two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity: One felony count based on money laundering because the scheme allegedly yielded over $300,000; and engaging in organized criminal activity based on tampering with a government document stemming from the false statements made when the tests were administered. They have yet to enter pleas.

Two other defendants not employed by the school district were identified as Darian Nikole Wilhite and Tywana Gilford Mason, who prosecutors said were proctors during the certification exams. CNN has sought comment from the attorney for Wilhite. Gilford Mason is in another state and has not been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the Harris County district attorney.— https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VEMWPuzBygc/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Source: Steve Lehto on YouTube

As President-elect Donald Trump assembles his transition team and appoints members to his Cabinet, there are growing rumors that he plans to eliminate the federal Department of Education. If Trump did get rid of the Education Department, how would it happen and what would change?

The Department of Education was formed in 1980 under President Jimmy Carter. It's in charge of collecting data for American schools, establishing federal policies, distributing federal funds, and administering federal student loans and financial aid. Trump has long vowed to eliminate the department.

During his first term, he proposed merging the Education and Labor departments. However, the plan never got off the ground and the departments remain separate. #Politics #News #Trump #Education

READ MORE: https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/edu...