THE DEMONIC COLLAPSE OF AMERICA
ARE WE WAITING UNTIL ARE KIDS ARE STARVING? IS THAT IT?
The Bulwark
It’s the Stupid, Stupid
Hi, folks, it’s Will, sitting in for JVL today…
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation
American cities where house prices are crashing fastest... including four Texas hotspots
By Alice Wright For Dailymail.Com…
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation
Is the Long-Awaited U.S. Dollar Collapse About to Begin?
by Phoenix Capital Research…
Michael Snyder’s Substack
12 Signs That U.S. Consumers Are Experiencing Far More Financial Stress Than Most People Realize
The WinePress News
Brain Rot: Trend Leads To Teens Rioting And Going Nuts Over Minecraft Movie Across US And UK
This month the latest stupid trend to sweep the country has taken root, displaying the degeneracy and lack of discipline and morals that has enshrouded the masses. I stumbled on this by accident, but apparently there is a new popular children’s movie that came out this month called A Minecraft Movie, a live-action rendition of one of the most popular vi…
Well at least till the black horse gets it's full ride in. Asked AI about the black horse....
The biblical passage in Revelation 6:5-6 describes a famine so severe that even basic food staples like wheat and barley would be unaffordable, costing a day's wage for a small quantity. This indicates a situation where food becomes extremely scarce and expensive due to factors like conflict, natural disasters, or economic instability.
Here's a more detailed explanation:
The Black Horse and Famine:
In Revelation, the black horse symbolizes famine and economic hardship. The passage describes how a quart of wheat or three quarts of barley would cost a day's wage, highlighting the severe rationing and high prices caused by famine.
Biblical Context:
This scene is part of the unfolding judgments described in the Book of Revelation, where various calamities and challenges are depicted. The black horse represents the consequences of these judgments, specifically famine and its impact on the economy.
Real-World Events:
The passage's symbolic language reflects real-world scenarios where famine and food shortages can lead to drastic price increases and economic hardship, where even basic necessities become unaffordable.
Possible Causes:
Various events can contribute to such a situation:
Conflict and Displacement: Wars, political instability, and displacement can disrupt food production and supply chains, leading to shortages and price increases.
Natural Disasters: Floods, droughts, and other natural disasters can damage crops, livestock, and infrastructure, impacting food availability and supply.
Economic Instability: Inflation, currency devaluation, and market volatility can make food unaffordable for many, especially low-income individuals.
Climate Change: Changes in climate patterns, such as extreme weather events and altered growing seasons, can disrupt food production and increase vulnerability to famine.
Supply Chain Disruptions: Global events that disrupt supply chains, such as trade wars or pandemics, can lead to shortages and price increases for essential goods, including food.
In summary, the black horse in Revelation 6 represents famine and economic hardship, and similar situations can occur in real life due to various factors, such as conflict, natural disasters, and economic instability.
