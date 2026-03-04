The UNITED STATES Corporation
Since the Act of 1871 which established the District of Columbia, we have been living under the UNITED STATES CORPORATION which is owned by certain international bankers and aristocracy of Europe and Britain…
Read more
5 days ago · 4 likes · Birdwoman
It sure has been, and it doesn't make any difference who is in office, that agenda has always been sacrosanct. We can close our eyes, not seeing faces or personalities, and know that those individuals in high places, from both cults, have been (s)elected to be there, very Manchurian Candidateesque. It is akin to watching World Wrestling Entertainment on a continuous reel, just more dangerous and deadly!