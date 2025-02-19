Trump Introduces $500 Billion AI Infrastructure Investment, Touts mRNA "Cancer Vaccines"

Operation ‘Dumb Down America’ …… Produced spectacular (read: horrific) results … I can’t help but wonder: When a typical citizen looks at himself in the mirror, what does he see? I launched my Substack newsletter 29 months ago. Since then, I’ve published hundreds of articles seeking to skewer every crooked and obtuse alleged “expert” and authority figure in the world. For example, I’ve tried to show that public health officials, doctors, prestigious medical groups, “scientists,” “journalists,” college professors, plaintiff trial lawyers, corporate CEOs - basically, every alleged “leader” in the world - speaks either with a forked tongue or is “completely captured” … and/or is shockingly ignorant. However, until today, I’ve largely refrained from criticizing the world’s largest group of citizens - the people who, arguably, made our dystopian New Abnormal possible.

This group might be called “everyday citizens.” Allegedly, most citizens in First-World Nations live in a “democracy,” a political system created to make “every-day citizens” society’s ultimate rulers. That is, in a democracy, captured or obtuse leaders wouldn’t have become leaders in the first place without the consent of the masses or the Man and Woman on the Street.

Sadly, one can conclude that if “the people” possessed more intelligence or a greater ability to think critically, the world would be a much better place … including a “safer” place. Upon reflection, the first priority of “leaders” who wanted to game the world in their favor might be a conspiracy to “dumb down” as many citizens as possible. The logic of the (not obtuse) key conspirators might have been: Citizens who lack basic critical-thinking skills are much easier to manipulate.

Thus, to achieve their objectives (continued and greater control), they might try to make as many people as possible as ignorant as possible, which would make the democratic masses far more likely to trust people and organizations they never should have trusted. A sub-strategy would have been an effort to suppress the reach of people who possess critical-thinking abilities, people who could and would try to emulate Paul Revere and warn fellow citizens that villains were mobilizing to, say, take away their basic, God-given freedoms.

In a nutshell, the strategy put forward by the world’s real rulers was: Do listen to us. (We’ll protect you). Don’t listen to them. (They want to kill your grandmothers and children).

As I’ve written, massive conspiracies … work …Per observation, this project/conspiracy has been a spectacular success. The mass population of global citizens do listen only to people who benefit from this non-benevolent system. Would-be truth-tellers have been ostracized, and vilified and reach very small numbers of fellow citizens. In “democratic” debates, the true adults in the room have almost no real influence.

Today when an average citizen looks out his window and thinks about the state of the world, he or she might have a vague notion that things aren’t getting better. Increasing numbers of people might have even concluded that things are going to hell in a handbasket. However, when the same people look into their bathroom mirrors, they don’t realize that they - individually and collectively - actually made this state of affairs possible by trusting legions of liars and selfish sociopaths, people who knew it would be easy to control people like the billions of faces staring back from said mirrors.

When people look at themselves in the mirror, what do they see?

Using the everyday language of the common man, I could cite endless examples to illustrate my point that the masses were A) duped; B) still don’t know this, and C) are often happy to participate in a program to vilify would-be truth-tellers. Just sticking with COVID examples, the man (or woman) looking in that mirror no doubt said to himself (and/or came to believe with every fiber in his/her body) that :

A “deadly virus” is now spreading around the world.

This virus could kill me, my mother, my child, my neighbor … unless I do what the experts tell me I have to do.

So, since I don’t want to die, I’m going to do what these very smart people tell me I can do (and everything I now can’t do).

I’m also going to disown the people in my life who don’t believe these infallible truths.

In effect, the Man in the Mirror was saying:

“I trust experts like Anthony Fauci explicitly … even with my own life.”

Also, “I’m more than willing to put the lives of my children at risk …. because I trust these experts completely.”

I also trust everyone in my government.

I also trust the reporters and the editors in the corporate media.

At some points in my life, I might have been skeptical of the pronouncements of people who work for these institutions, but not now. If these people lied or concealed the truth in the past, they are telling the full truth now.

The Face in the Mirror also told them:

I’m doing the right thing for my family and for my town and country.

I am part of something bigger than myself. I’m now part of a noble team that’s trying to do our part to prevent the sky from falling.

I feel good about myself. (This is actually kind of exciting and has given my life greater purpose.)

“God bless the leaders, experts, and authorities who are trying to save us all.

I am 100 percent confident I joined the right team!”

I know in the Old Normal I was supposed to respect the opinions of people who didn’t think like me … but we are now living in a dangerous New Normal and these dangerous disinformation spreaders must be called out, punished, and silenced … because they are trying to kill my family.

Maybe, a few people said:

“This is only for two weeks.” And then:

“This is only for two years.” And then:

“This is now our New Normal; it’s only for the rest of my life.”

Or:

“I’m doing what everyone else is doing. Just about everyone thinks like I do … It’s simply impossible we could ALL be wrong.

“All the experts and all the leaders couldn’t be wrong at the same time.”

“These people, including Big Pharma’s roster of brilliant humanitarians, simply want to protect me and my family.

“These are society’s true heroes.”

But every face in the world’s mirrors was not uttering these truisms. For example, just about everyone reading this essay did possess enough intelligence to recognize an unfolding (man-made) disaster whenever they summoned the courage to open the front door and venture out “into it.” The world’s puppet masters clearly know such skeptics and critical thinkers exist.

While both cohorts are locked in fierce battle, one cohort had a distinct advantage - the world’s “truth-seeking leaders” happened to control all the Captured Organizations … This means one side controlled all the operative Fear Narratives. … Indeed, they created these narratives.

Still, the Establishment Classes knew the Cohort of Contrarians consist of highly-intelligent people who might influence neighbors who either never learned how to think critically or somehow, over time, lost this muscle memory.

Over decades, those seeking to increase their power intentionally seeded these organizations with leaders who’d champion the programs created by the architects of the New World Order. These Deep State, 3-D chess experts realized all they they had to do to block the potential influence of these “narrative threats” was to censor and discredit them. If Contrarians who want to debunk bogus and harmful narratives - and purge evil and lying leaders - can’t reach enough people to achieve this goal, Threat One to the Status Quo would never amount to a hill of beans.

Alas, the masses either didn’t know these intelligent critics existed or they’d been convinced by their betters that these voices were, somehow, “threats to democracy.” Per the world’s New Normal democracy, Contrarians should not be allowed to participate in said democracy.

The 3-D chess masters figured things out long ago—Regarding the Deep State architects who really control the world, they figured out long ago that it was quite easy to dupe the masses. All they had to do was tell citizens they were getting ready to die. However, if people didn’t want to die, all they had to do was listen to them. Or, if “good” citizens want to “save democracy,” all they had to do was listen to them. (One might picture this as a “two-for-one” shot/marketing campaign: We’ll save your life and democracy - but, first, you have to do what we say …without question.) But, as it turned out, this program required a population that had become too simple-minded, trusting or lazy to think for themselves.

Somewhere along the way, the Deep State decided the government’s education programs - which they’d now need to control completely - should focus on producing a population far dumber than previous generations. A population replete with people oblivious to the concept of real critical thinking would be far easier to control and manipulate.

***

An astute person once opined that a sucker is born every minute. Another wise person observed the masses would rather be duped than admit they’d been duped. Also, many centuries ago, a person seeking more political power discovered it was quite easy to control the masses through false narratives. About the same time, businessmen discovered they could also add to their wealth by manipulating narratives. At some point, the politicians and business interests joined forces, unified by their belief that a “dumbed-down” population benefited everyone … at least those in the Top One Percent.

In 2020-2025, thanks to extreme censorship of the world’s intelligent contrarians and a decades-long program to dumb down the citizenry, the world’s real rulers discovered it was surprisingly easy to produce millions of citizens who’d look at themselves in the mirror … and think a wise person was starting back at them.

***********The Deliberate Dumbing Down Of America By: Charlotte Iserbyt*****************

Charlotte Iserbyt served as Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of Educational Research and Improvement (OERI), U.S. Department of Education, during the first Reagan Administration, where she first blew the whistle on a major technology initiative which would control curriculum in America's classrooms. Iserbyt is a former school board director in Camden, Maine and was co-founder and research analyst of Guardians of Education for Maine (GEM) from 1978 to 2000. She has also served in the American Red Cross on Guam and Japan during the Korean War, and in the United States Foreign Service in Belgium and in the Republic of South Africa. Iserbyt is a speaker and writer, best known for her 1985 booklet Back to Basics Reform or OBE: Skinnerian International Curriculum and her 1989 pamphlet Soviets in the Classroom: America's Latest Education Fad which covered the details of the U.S.-Soviet and Carnegie-Soviet Education Agreements which remain in effect to this day. She is a freelance writer and has had articles published in Human Events, The Washington Times, The Bangor Daily News, and included in the record of Congressional hearings.

