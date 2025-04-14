False or Misleading Content-Last updated: 7 months ago

It is a violation of LinkedIn’s Professional Community Policies to post false or misleading content. We remove specific claims, presented as fact, that are demonstrably false or substantially misleading and likely to cause harm. We also remove content that is synthetic or manipulated in a way to misrepresent or distort real-life events without clear disclosure of the fake or altered nature of the material. Content that is false or substantially misleading but not likely to cause harm is not eligible for distribution beyond the author’s network.

Examples of false or misleading content that is removed under this policy

False or substantially misleading content about the following in the context of an upcoming or recently-concluded election: time, location, means, or eligibility requirements for voting

Claims that may induce panic or discourage others from taking safety precautions during an emergency, such as unfounded claims of threats, violence, or danger that could cause harm (e.g. looters are prevalent in an area subject to forest fires)

Content inaccurately presented as evidence of human rights abuses or military conflict in a specific location that is actually content from another location, event, or timeframe

Deceptive synthetic or manipulated media, that does not clearly disclose the fake or altered nature of the content, including the following: Doctored images or videos that distort real-life events and are likely to cause harm to the subject, other individuals or groups, or society at large Photorealistic or audio-realistic content that is confirmed to depict someone saying something they didn’t say or doing something they didn’t do

Content that promotes harmful remedies or miracle cures, or otherwise discourages individuals from seeking or heeding professional medical advice

Claims or statements that directly contradict medical guidance from local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO)

Medical misinformation about the treatment, prevention, variants, and transmission of COVID-19, including claims that: Medical or non-medical grade masks cause negative physical side effects Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine are effective in the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 Approved COVID-19 vaccines may cause death, infertility, miscarriage, autism, or contraction of infectious diseases, including COVID-19 Approved COVID-19 vaccines implant tracking/surveillance devices or cause magnetism in patients Those vaccinated against COVID-19 are more likely to spread the virus than unvaccinated individuals COVID-19 was developed with funding or support from specific world leaders, public figures, or global health authorities

Medical misinformation about the prevalence or severity of COVID-19, including claims that: COVID-19 does not exist or is a hoax The virus and all variants have been eradicated or that the pandemic has ended The symptoms, mortality rate, or infection rate of COVID-19 are no more severe than the seasonal flu No one has died or become severely ill after contracting COVID-19



In some cases, synthetic or manipulated media may be shared for artistic or humorous purposes. As a professional platform, LinkedIn generally requires members to disclose the fake or altered nature of this content. However, when the context clearly indicates such media is obvious parody or satire, we may not require an explicit disclosure.

To learn more about when we remove content that violates our Professional Community Policies, see how we enforce violations of our Professional Community Policies.

SOURCE: https://www.linkedin.com/help/linkedin/answer/a1340752/