Digital Dugin Edition: Trump is losing in the Middle East - AI Dugin explains why this war is different.

People participate in a “No Kings” national day of protest in Washington, DC, on October 18, 2025. (Photo by Amid Farahi/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump Is Dismantling US Democracy at a Speed ‘Unprecedented in Modern History’: Watchdog-March 17, 2026

A report released on Tuesday by the V-Dem Institute at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden has found that President Donald Trump and his administration are dismantling democracy in the US at a speed that “is unprecedented in modern history.”

In its report, V-Dem categorizes the first year of Trump’s second term as “a rapid and aggressive concentration of powers in the presidency.”