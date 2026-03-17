THE DEFACTO PRETENDING TO BE OUR GOVERNMENT...AS IF!! IS TEARING OUR WAY OF LIFE APART...DO WE KEEP TAKING IT IN THE ASS? OR DO WE START SHOVING IT BACK IN THEIRS?
TRUMP & EPSTEIN
“Parkland shooting survivor slams silence over Israel’s killing of children”-Tee Ashby
“Israeli-Americans Gather at Airport to Flee.”
Digital Dugin Edition: Trump is losing in the Middle East-AI Dugin explains why this war is different.
“Megyn Kelly Calls Lindsey Graham a ‘Homicidal Maniac’-Tee Ashby
People participate in a “No Kings” national day of protest in Washington, DC, on October 18, 2025. (Photo by Amid Farahi/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump Is Dismantling US Democracy at a Speed ‘Unprecedented in Modern History’: Watchdog-March 17, 2026
A report released on Tuesday by the V-Dem Institute at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden has found that President Donald Trump and his administration are dismantling democracy in the US at a speed that “is unprecedented in modern history.”
In its report, V-Dem categorizes the first year of Trump’s second term as “a rapid and aggressive concentration of powers in the presidency.”