"The thief [of both of our lives and our world] comes only to steal

and kill and destroy [on Earth]. I came [on this Earth] that

they [the Children of God] may have life and have it abundantly”. [Heaven-Paradise on Earth] — John 10:10

The Deep State is the Satanic Tree of Death

First off, Trump is a Jesuit Trained and Educated crypto-Jew—and as it follows—a hardcore Zionist.

The second most important point, the “Deep State” means what it says it is—it has a “Deep Root” for everything above the surface, which INCLUDES the two political parties playing false opposition. (Good Cop—Bad Cop)

In that whole setup, you will see symbolism aptly done as they always do:



The Iwo Jima pose of Trump and his security detail—holding up a backward American flying flag—the fake blood on poor Trump’s face and his look of defiance--and the supposedly sharp shooter school boy 150 yards away on a rooftop—wearing gay socks on his feet—and a T-shirt of Mt. Rushmore—with the great Americans of history along with the anomalous presence of a Zionist president.



The Deep State is telling you that this time, America will not win this War against them, like we did in the Revolutionary War. She is being destroyed at the foot of their god, Lucifer (hence the gay socks.)

At the same time, if the boy was a patriot, he would not be shooting at Trump whose public face is touted as the face of a patriot.



Overall, the whole scene had the definite feel of box cutters on 911, and Osama Bin Laden orchestrating the ENTIRE thing on a laptop in a cave in Afghanistan.

ALL LAUGHABLE—except for casualties —-“Collateral Damage” is a banker term)

Further, multiple goals are achieved through one action as is the tactic of military psyops—or what they term “wheels within wheels” – reality bits within reality bits, agendas within agendas—where they all originate as off-shoots from the Deep State.

So how long are we going to suffer through this Trump assassination thing? When the reality that best suits them emerges for another new story in the history of world and national events. Is Trump Blading himself or is he using a fake blood capsule?: https://x.com/FitzInfo/status/1813031342357291456

"It took a mere 300,000 Bolshevik Jews to take down the entirety of Russia and its monarchy. How? They preyed upon the weak, the moral, the pious, but the greatest tactic of all? was 'the speed'. The Bolsheviks took out Russia in the same manner they are annihilating Palestinians. Humans have no value." ...

"When you don't value life you have no problem with brutality, torture, and dehumanizing innocents en masse. When your justification for bombing children is they are necessary victims - you are no longer human."

"Given every Western/Zionist war is about reshuffling the Land boundaries and confiscating the resources - one would think the entire Middle East would be on heightened alert. For Israel Is A Mighty Deceiver. Secularism is their throne. It is everything the Bible warns us to see and understand. It has become a secular statehood of nonbelievers asserting God's covenant - "

