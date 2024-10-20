https://www.bitchute.com/video/v1Zrj0xy6uh1/?list=notifications&randomize=false

**********************TRUMP—FREEMASON SIGN ‘HAND IN JACKET’***************

https://il.usembassy.gov/president-donald-j-trump-proclaims-may-2017-jewish-american-heritage-month/

A Tale of Hypocrisy, The Talmud in Present Day, Hitler (the "jew" who targeted "jews")

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1UoGnRojfgfQ

TOTAL FUCKING AMERICAN TRAITOR TURNED *************SATANIC ZIONIST JEW***************