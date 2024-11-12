Rabbi Mizrachi - Idol Worshippers “Christians” Deserve Death Penalty-https://www.bitchute.com/video/jz7a8iYpDDdF/

Union Forward-Apr 10

POWERFUL!!! I wish it could get into the hands of EVERY thinking, and somewhat concerned Human being on Earth. It is not simply a wish, IT IS A MUST. I will forward this to everyone I can--including those far and few between who are talking about the most diabolical genocide happening in Palestine--God bless everyone who has their constant gaze on this portion of Humanity and feel their suffering. If we don't, how can we be Human anymore?