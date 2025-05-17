Is Trump Allowed To Accept a $400m Luxury Plane As A Gift?—-The potential move has been labelled "wildly illegal" by some members of the rival Democratic Party - something the White House denies - and it has attracted criticism from some of Trump's supporters. Qatar itself earlier said the reports about the plane were "inaccurate", and that negotiations were continuing. The news comes as Trump visits several countries in the Middle East, including Qatar. BBC Verify has been looking into the legality of presidents accepting gifts.

Timothy Snyder speaks to Ukrainian intellectuals on September 8, 2024, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Yevhen Titov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Why Is Trump Deporting Fewer People than Biden? Plus. . .

The anti-Trump resistance leader who left America. Covid truth-tellers go to Washington. The cruelty of capping drug prices. And much more. By The Free Press

It’s Thursday, May 15. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Jed Rubenfeld on whether it’s legal for Trump to accept that jumbo jet from Qatar; Tyler Cowen on why it’s cruel to cap drug prices; and how a group of ordinary Americans dubbed “Team Reality” is looking to reshape public health. All that and more coming up. But first: The resistance leader who left America.

Ever since Donald Trump first won the presidency in 2016, the esteemed Yale historian Timothy Snyder has been one of the most influential voices of the resistance. An expert on the rise of fascism, Snyder has been relentless in pointing out what he sees as parallels between Donald Trump and fascists throughout history.

“The case I’ve been trying to make is: This is more drastic than you think,” he told our Peter Savodnik. “It fits any serious, scholarly definition of fascism.” Peter has been following Snyder’s work for a long time. He read The Reconstruction of Nations, about the emergence of national identity in Eastern Europe, and like pretty much everyone else, Peter read—and was bowled over by—Bloodlands, which was published in 2010, about the genocides that took place in Eastern Europe between 1933 and 1945.

So when Snyder and his family recently moved to Canada, where he joined the faculty of the University of Toronto—and with rumors ablaze that they were fleeing Trump’s America—we asked Peter to fly to Toronto and profile him. (Perhaps you caught this New York Times video of Snyder just yesterday.) Is the Yale historian a prophet, as his supporters say? Or is he stripping the word fascism of its meaning? Read on. . .

—Bari Weiss

Timothy Snyder Spent Years Studying Fascists. He Thinks Trump Is One.

Peter Savodnik

