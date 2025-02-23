Benjamin Netanyahu : "Every System Can Be Hacked" — You can make audiograms by selecting parts of the transcript // download the mp3 by clicking the 3 dots, feel free to use this non-commercially! “I don’t mean just physical warfare … I am talking about the capacity, it is not imaginary, it is not futuristic and it is not exaggerated- it’s moving- very rapidly, to a situation where- with a click of a button - you can bring down nations to their knees, very rapidly, if you so desire, and if you are willing to take the risk- because every system can be hacked!—Benjamin Netanyahu

"Soon, we’ll be beyond the God of the Bible."—~ Yuval Noah Hariri

If there is any future for humanity, it will be offline! Elon Musk jokes about summoning the demon through A.I. - it is time that We the People show these psychopaths that we wish to have a different future for our children, through decentralized control of our most dangerous technologies, the only global collaboration we need- to cultivate nature and technology as commons of humanity, not as mayhem in avoidable neo-Darwinistic melee!