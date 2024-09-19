https://www.bitchute.com/video/Iu3dEtFDtww2/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Romanian doctor Ana Mihalcea explains how the nanotechnology contained in injections are taking over human biology.
Through the vaccine, they can achieve mind control, since the mRNA is nothing if not bio-nano-machines. With nano-electricity, they can completely control a person’s brain.
Dr Mihalcea is speaking out, explaining how the brains’ hippocampus is under attack – in this assault on cognition.
