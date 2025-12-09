Why the US Government’s Concern For Venezuela Narcotics is Another Lie to Back Deep State Theft - the CIA is very well known as The Cocaine Import Agency (CIA)....and for good reason. The deep state has always smuggled narcotics into the US, to destroy the strength of the US people. Destroying the US from within, with poison, has always been the agenda. Click here to watch the DEA make a major cocaine bust, only to find out that the cocaine is being smuggled in by the CIA. Reported by 60 MINUTES.

Protecting America from Narcotics As a Pretense to Attack Venezuela is Laughable and Here’s Why - “they“ are lying to the people again, in order that “they“ steal for themselves. If you think the US government isn’t already smuggling narcotics into the US, to destroy the strength of the American people, watch this trailer. A government drug agent is tortured and murdered brutally in Mexico. Another US drug agenda gets assigned to the case. He finds out that the US government ordered the hit, to protect their drug pipeline and then the US government puts a hit out on the second US investigator as well. The full documentary can be found here. Are you awake yet? This film is insane.

Cocaine Cartel Being Run out of Bill Clinton’s Law Office in Little Rock Arkansas - here’s a staffer, who used to work there, trying to warn the public. Click here.

Why Are Most US Presidents Related to UK Royalty? - that’s where people need to start focusing their attention, to finally understand the current con in play. Click here.

Is The United States a Country or a Corporation and Do the UK Royals Still Run the US? - if you think the US president runs the United States, as opposed to being an employee of a corporation, you might want to click here. If you don’t understand the basic foundation of the con, you’ll never understand what’s going on in our modern time.

Is Donald Trump Related to UK Royality? - of course he is, because any family business is best run and secured by its family members. Click here to learn what they’re hiding.

Let’s Take a Look at Canada to See if The UK Royals Still Own and Run Canada? - who does each Canadian Prime Minster pledge allegiance to? Let’s see. Do you know what’s going on? Are you sure? Do you see the con yet?

Where Are the UK Royals Really From? - that answer is very interesting, because they’re related to ancient Egyptian Pharaohs, who pledged to run the entire earth as a one world government. Click here. Next question. Who created Israel? The UK Royals did. Did you know that the land Israel is trying to take now, called The Greater Israel Project, is the same land territory as Egyptian Pharoh Rames II?