Trump continues to intentionally pour kerosene over the protest fires in California to give him the confrontation he wants to crack down on blue states and his political rival the Governor of California, now blowing a dog whistle to give permission to the National Guard and law enforcement to use excessive force and brutality to put down protests over Trump’s immigration. Michael Popok compares this to Trump at the end of his first term giving police permission to “shoot” if they “loot,” and how this is the time for a Selma, Alabama moment to oppose Trump’s fascist policies, not a Rodney King riot moment, and why it matters.