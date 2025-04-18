Bob Delusion Syndrome Symptom Checklist:

☐You find yourself saying, "He had to say that to get confirmed."

☐You believe criticizing Bob is "dividing the movement."

☐You think questioning public statements equals "attacking."

☐You use phrases like "4D chess" or "long game"

☐You've pivoted from "he's anti-vax" to "he just wants safer vaccines."

☐You believe Bob is secretly anti-pharma while he publicly endorses their products

☐You find yourself defending statements you would have condemned if said by anyone else

The 10 Stages of Bob Delusion Syndrome :

Phase 1: Denial

Phase 2: Messianic Hope

Phase 3: Justifications Begin

Phase 4: Trojan Horse Theory

Phase 5: Endless Patience

Phase 6: Demanding Loyalty

Phase 7: Lowered Expectations

Phase 8: Semantic Gymnastics

Phase 9: Mission Aborted

Phase 10: Complete Surrender AKA The FINAL SOLUTION