#1 A “self-amplifying” mRNA bird flu vaccine has been fast-tracked by the FDA…
#2 Is the Elsinore fault waking up? The magnitude 5.2 earthquake that just hit California has “reignited fears that the ‘Big One’ is coming”
#3 The price of gold has skyrocketed to record high levels
#4 The Sun has been acting very strangely in recent months, and scientists are now warning that a “lesser-known, 100-year-long” solar cycle is “just beginning to ramp up again”
#5 In Alaska, a major eruption of Mount Spurr could be coming very soon
#6 The New York Times is reporting that President Trump actually blocked an Israeli attack on Iran that was originally planned for May.
Bob Delusion Syndrome Symptom Checklist:
☐You find yourself saying, "He had to say that to get confirmed."
☐You believe criticizing Bob is "dividing the movement."
☐You think questioning public statements equals "attacking."
☐You use phrases like "4D chess" or "long game"
☐You've pivoted from "he's anti-vax" to "he just wants safer vaccines."
☐You believe Bob is secretly anti-pharma while he publicly endorses their products
☐You find yourself defending statements you would have condemned if said by anyone else
The 10 Stages of Bob Delusion Syndrome :
Phase 1: Denial
Phase 2: Messianic Hope
Phase 3: Justifications Begin
Phase 4: Trojan Horse Theory
Phase 5: Endless Patience
Phase 6: Demanding Loyalty
Phase 7: Lowered Expectations
Phase 8: Semantic Gymnastics
Phase 9: Mission Aborted
Phase 10: Complete Surrender AKA The FINAL SOLUTION
Covering a major in the works Arcturus disaster in the making! Gold is upppp! Iran will never again be a Bush Era lay down doggie! Israel is gonna get a spanking if open war is declared I fear.