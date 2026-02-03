Mothers Getting Destroy in Our Hospitals - medical doctor explains the complete ambush of females during pregnancy, by doctors and hospitals. Click here to watch and listen. Life saving info for mothers and their children.

Women Cutting Themselves Apart with Cosmetic and Gender Surgeries - mind control can easily bypass a woman’s natural self-preservation mechanisms. Documentary titled CUT - DAUGHTERS OF THE WEST.

My Documentary PLANET MIND CONTROL Goes LIVE This Sunday and You’re Invited to Watch for Free. - you don’t have to do anything, just watch for your ZOOM links later this week and come watch the premiere for free. Sunday Feb 8th at 12 Noon EST. Watch trailer here.

30% of Women Easily Tricked to Kill Themselves Prematurely with Cigarettes Using These Simple Mind Control Techniques - click here to see how easy it is to trick a human to kill themselves and associate their slow painful death with pleasure, freedom and independence.