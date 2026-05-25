THE CORRUPT BULLSHIT IS ALL OVER THE WORLD...AMERICA & ISRAEL ARE JUST LEADING THE WAY...
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Maddie (Books Behind Borders)
Israel Killed EVERY SINGLE CHILD In This Photo In Lebanon Less Than 30 Days
This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month…
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3 days ago · 72 likes · 13 comments · Books Behind Borders
Dr.Don Hall
Beware the Elite
Elite “The wealthy religious elite are described as men who “devour the labor of the poor,” build grand houses, wear fine garments, and speak holy words while their hearts are consumed with greed.” —Anonymous…
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2 days ago · 1 like · Dr.Don Hall
Omid’s Substack
The Jewish American Security Act: A Legalized Money Laundering Vehicle for Surveillance Expansion and Constitutional Rights Violation
The Jewish American Security Act (JASA), introduced on May 19, 2026, by Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and James Lankford (R-OK), represents a masterclass in bipartisan legislative capture. Framed as a urgent response to rising antisemitism following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, the bill funnels a historic…
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2 days ago · 1 like · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
NEVERMORE MEDIA
NY Hospital's Kill-for-Profit Brigade Under Litigation
In the fall of 2021, Northwell Glen Cove Hospital pressured Danielle Alvarez into unneeded hospitalization under the guise of “Covid-19,” adding her name to the long list of unsuspecting victims administered a witches’ brew of highly-toxic narcotics, intubated, and sent to their graves by New York hospitals under the pretext of a deadly viral infection…
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2 days ago · 7 likes · Tobin Owl
Phantom Directive
Inside Israel’s Prison Sexual Assault Machine: A French Survivor Speaks
Europe’s Nightmare for Israel Has Begun: Spain made Palestine visible through culture, football, and law. Now a French activist testifies about sexual assault inside Israeli detention — and the mask is coming off in front of the whole continent…
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3 days ago · 19 likes · 3 comments · Phantom Pain