The notion is “deeply embedded in the landscape of contemporary culture—populating films, novels, videogames, and more.” The science fiction genre served as the initial background to portray corporations in this dystopian light.

Evil corporations can be seen to represent the danger of combining capitalism with larger hubris.

Some notable uses of the trope include the Tyrell and Wallace corporations in Blade Runner, Arasaka Corporation in Cyberpunk, Weyland-Yutani in Alien, Vault-Tec in Fallout, InGen in Jurassic Park, Resources Development Administration (RDA) in Avatar, Umbrella Corporation in Resident Evil, E-Corp in Mr. Robot, Lumon Industries in Severance, Vought International in The Boys, Omni Consumer Products (OCP) in RoboCop, Cyberdyne Systems in Terminator, VoxTek in Hazbin Hotel, etc.

Some real-world corporations have been accused of being evil. To guard against such accusations, Google used the official motto “Don’t be evil“ until the formation of Alphabet Inc. Rob Enderle argued that this motto was never truly followed, and critics of Google have accused the company of “evil” acts such as secret data collection, violating customers’ privacy, and political bias. The motto was eventually moved to the very end of its code of conduct. The New Yorker wrote that “many food activists consider Monsanto (which later merged with Bayer) to be the definitively evil corporation.”

The Debate over Corporate Social Responsibility wrote, “For many consumers, Walmart serves as the evil corporation prototype, but record numbers shop at the stores for low prices.”

In Japan, a committee of journalists and rights activists issues an annual “corporate raspberry award” known as Most Evil Corporation of the Year Award (also called the Black Company Award) to a company “with a culture of overwork, discrimination and harassment”.