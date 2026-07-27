James Corbett of The Corbett Report explores humanity’s slide from the Age of Reading into a distracted, post-literate era dominated by short-form video and digital entertainment.

Drawing on Borges’ Library of Babel, Neil Postman’s Amusing Ourselves to Death, and the real (misremembered) history of the Library of Alexandria, he argues that audiovisual media inherently favor surface-level amusement over the deep, linear, reflective thinking that only sustained reading provides—leaving societies less equipped to understand complex realities or resist control.