Famous Medical Warns the Public About the Control System We're All Up Against - I'm sure you've seen Dr. Peter Breggin speak before on the subjects of behavior medication, corrupt science and weaponized medicine...but maybe not like this. This video is short, straight forward and hard hitting. Click here to listen.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING - New Interview with Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor Max Lowen - Max Lowen and myself sit down for our second chat about the current political situation, ancient ruling families and what's being hidden from the public. Max does describe in graphic detail, her experience with satanic ruling family members and what ceremonies they would often perform, so keep that in mind. Click here to watch and listen.

20 Principles to Live by So You Can Get Everything You Want in Life - a great motivational video, so you can get everything you want out of life. Live by these 20 success principles and keep leveling up year after year. Click here to watch and listen.

Canada's Unlimited Narcotic Wonderland Is Failing by Design - a brand-new documentary exposes just another way various branches of the Canadian government are purposefully destroying Canada with narcotics. From legalizing dangerous drugs to a nonstop endorsement of the COVID shot and from Canada's MAID system to unaffordable housing, Canada's government is on a historical killing spree (of its own citizens) that would make Satan himself red with envy. Click here to watch.