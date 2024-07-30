Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leonard Harview (Harvieux)'s avatar
Leonard Harview (Harvieux)
Jul 31

As one of the trustees of the trust indenture pertaining to the action taken from this incredible video, it is of my belief that each and every man, women, and child should watch and absorb the contents of this video followed by using what's taught to look into ways to enforce what's now permanent record in law, at law, & otherwise. I need not explain why such has not gone anywhere since 2015. Hint: enforcement and lack of numbers who understand what was done here. I see no other way our people can survive what's coming and many, many will perish unless, yes, unless, this action is forced into reality, bar none!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alicia Lutz-Rolow
Union Forward's avatar
Union Forward
Jul 30

We are in a Second Amendment moment. Where is everyone?

http://citizensamericaparty.org/AmericanFreedom.htm

http://citizensamericaparty.org/AmericaFirstPledge.htm

The dastard Israelis knew how the Second Amendment was really meant to be fully interpreted--and did it themselves--everyone of THEM are taught how to use a fire arm--and yet, those Synagogue of Satan people (demonic creatures) have worked very hard, and still are through false flag school shootings in America and other public places, to ban the right to carry and own in weapons in America for self defense:

https://educate-yourself.org/cn/Organized-Jews-Are-the-Driving-Force-Behind-Gun-Control04mar16.shtml#top

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Alicia Lutz-Rolow and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture