The Color Between

I have walked in light that exposes everything and found it unbearable. I have slept in the dark that forgives too easily. Between them, there is a faint but steady pulse, like language before it decides to mean something. Truth is not the wound or the bandage. It is the breath that moves between them. You cannot live forever awake. You cannot dream your way to wholeness. We wake to what we can bear, and we sleep to what we must remember. The self is not one thing, but a door opening both ways. -Paul Wittenberger