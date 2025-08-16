THE CHOICE ALL HUMANITY WILL HAVE TO MAKE...
SADLY, TOO MANY HAVE ALREADY MADE THEIRS...
Our Greater Destiny Blog
A choice everyone is tasked to make
Disclaimer…
Read more
6 hours ago · 3 likes · Doreen
Tucker Carlson - Margaret Roberts Exposes the True Story of
The North Star with Shaun King
🚨 Netanyahu’s Cyber Chief ARRESTED in Vegas Child Predator Sting — Then Sent Home Free. It's an Abomination. He's an IDF vet and Head of AI for the Israeli Government
Why am I publishing this story before mainstream media? Because they have an agenda on who they want to protect. Before we get into this story, I need your help. The NY Times has 12 million subscribers. CNN has millions more. We have just 2,300. They put paywalls on critical stories. I keep…
Read more
4 hours ago · 156 likes · 28 comments · Shaun King