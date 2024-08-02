Cliven Bundy is a courages American that took a stand against imperialistic style tyranny, with his God Fearing Mormon Family. He put his life, and that of his wife, their children, their home, and everything they had on the line, for Freedom.

The Bundy Family took a stand for the Constitution “for the” United States of America — for our freedoms," for America.

The 2014 Bundy Ranch standoff was an armed confrontation /insurrection between supporters of cattle rancher Cliven Bundy aka (The American People), and the USA Corporation’s “foreign agent” tyrannical overreach, which had been brewing for over 21 years.

The United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) thugs with badges obtained unconstitutional court orders directing Cliven Bundy to pay over $1 million in withheld grazing fees for Bundy's use of the land, his family’s cattle had been grazing on for almost 200 years without incident.

Article I. Section 8 of The Constitution “for the” United States of America, sets only a maximum size (“…not exceeding ten Miles square…”) for the federal “Seat of the Government of the United States”.

FRONTLINE investigates how the Bundy Family's fight against the government invigorated Armed Militias and Armed "American Patriot" groups. The film goes inside the family's standoffs over public land in the West and examines how groups aligned with them have grown to levels not seen in decades.

The Corrupt USA INC. a “foreign-owned” & “foreign-controlled” corporation, no longer a Republic in Sovereign Standing, decided they would enforce unconstitutional/unlawful laws and dispersed complete physical tyranny on the entire Bundy Family, who would NOT acquiesce to the corruption purporting to be the Rule of Law.

When hundreds of Americans witnessed on the internet, the horrific despotism and abusive behavior of the BLM Foreign Agents against the Bundy Family, an immediate reaction of outrage exploded, calling out over a thousand “Pissed Off American Patriots from all 50 states, who grabbed their guns and long rifles on the way to their cars, and set out for the Bundy Ranch located in Bunkerville, Nevada. We went there in droves to help protect the Bundy Family from this incredible USA corporation overreach.

The Bundy Cattle had been outright stolen by the BLM Thugs With Guns, and these demonic order-taking foreign agents pigs, began Killing all the female lactating cows, leaving them in ditches to rot in the heat, so that the Baby Calves’ would not be able to feed and eventually die.

We had drawn the line in the sand. What was happening to the Bundys would soon be experienced by all Americans and we all knew this fact even back then.

It’s amazing how Armed Citizens were able to force those bastard foreign agents, cowering behind their patrol cars, to STAND DOWN. When we were confronted by the shameless “order followers” who were nothing but bullies pointing their ARs and Rifles at us, the look on their faces was priceless when they saw at least 1,000 of us with our Ars and Rifles, running down towards them. The smile on my face went from ear to ear.

These kinds of cowards can only show how badass they are when they are running in a group, but the minute the group gets scattered, they are not so brave anymore. They turn into pitiful crybabies, who start whining. We all saw that there on that day.

I am beyond proud and have no adequate words to describe how lucky I feel, to be able to have been a part of such a historic moment. It brought complete understanding of how the Power truly is found in the People front & center. I will never forget that lesson. I don’t think that anyone at that standoff left uninspired. That day truly was all about “We The People.”

That was the day I decided I would never lick the boot of ANY government entity (not that I ever have.) Any fear I might have had, completely dissipated at that moment in time. It definitely showed me what I am made of, and reinforced my belief that

nobody is the boss of me. I am a Free Woman, A child of God and as such, I answer to no one except my Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ

