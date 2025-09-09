THE BULLSHIT TYRANNICAL CRIMES JUST KEEP ON GOING & GOING...
The Bulwark
Understanding Trump’s Pivot to “Crime”
1. Department of War…
15 hours ago · 796 likes · 405 comments · Jonathan V. Last
Dean Blundell
BREAKING: Trump's Epstein Coverup - Congress Just Got Epstein’s “Birthday Book” - And MUCH MORE - Trump’s Name Is All Over It.
Well, Well, Well. Would you look, at, THAT:
9 hours ago · 265 likes · 20 comments · Dean Blundell