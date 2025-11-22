THE BULLSHIT NEEDS TO END ON ALL POLITICAL FRONTS WITH ALL POLITICAL PARTIES...
WE ARE THE ONLY ONES WHO CAN GROW IN MASS...& SHUT IT DOWN...
In 2021, Business Insider obtained an address book belonging to Jeffrey Epstein that predates his previous “little black book” by at least seven years.
While the Trump administration says it won’t disclose more files on Epstein, this older address book reminds us of Epstein’s vast connections to prominent figures, including Melania Trump’s best friend, Christopher Cuomo’s wife, and an advisor in the first Trump administration.
Business Insider took extensive steps to verify the authenticity of the book, including hiring a forensic document examiner to determine whether it had been recently forged or altered.
Despite a strong desire from the public to get to the bottom of the Jeffrey Epstein case, which saw the trafficking and sexual exploitation of thousands of young girls, the cabal associated with Epstein continues its conspiracy to suppress the ugly truth of the ruling class.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being blasted as a hypocrite after refusing to support a left-wing primary challenge against Hakeem Jeffries — despite the fact that she herself rose to power by doing exactly that. Critics argue her “fight the oligarchy” rhetoric collapses the moment a real threat to Democratic leadership emerges, exposing how performative and unserious the progressive wing has become.
Republicans once successfully primaried their own House Majority Leader without destroying their party, putting the lie to the “not the right time” excuse AOC and others keep trumpeting. The two conclude with a harsh indictment of the Democratic Party’s faux-progressive ecosystem, calling AOC, Bernie and Mamdani little more than controlled opposition there to defang any real left populist uprising.