THE BULLSHIT JUST DOESN'T FLY ANYMORE...IT'S ABOUT FUKING TIME!
AMERICA...PREPARE...THE EMPIRE IS COMING DOWN...
Alisa Writes
Epstein Targeted Poor White Girls Then Raped Them. Trump Targeted Poor White Voters Then Fucked Them Over.
I finally watched the Epstein–Maxwell documentaries on Netflix last night. I was curious to see how or whether they mentioned Donald Trump, who is presently refusing to release the Epstein files, something you probably wouldn’t do unless you were in them. Trump wasn’t mentioned much. All the other obvio…
a day ago · Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez