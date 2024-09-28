‘The Book of Enoch in this video stirs controversy, revealing an enigmatic Enoch whose true identity may differ from traditional beliefs. Billy Carson masterfully unravels Enoch's story, and Noah’s Ark, offering a fresh and captivating perspective like never before.’

The Book of Enoch contains unique material on the origins of demons and Nephilim, why some angels fell from heaven, an explanation of why the Genesis flood was morally necessary, and a prophetic exposition of the thousand-year reign of the Messiah. It is apocalyptic in theme and discusses Enoch's experiences with fallen angels, divine secrets, and the fate of the human soul after death.

The Book of Enoch, or I Enoch, consists of several works. The oldest portion of the book, Apocalypse of Weeks, was likely written before the Maccabean uprising in 167 BC. The later sections, focusing on cosmological and astronomical assumptions, are difficult to date. The Essene community of Jews possibly influenced these later passages due to their viewpoints on celibacy, messianism, and what happened to the soul after death. It describes the revolt of angels against God before the Great Flood.

The fallen angels came to Earth to cohabit and give divine knowledge to man. Scholars theorize that the Book of Enoch lacks authenticity due to the different time frames in which Enoch supposedly wrote the sections.

The separate chapters of the book all seem to reflect the religious trends of the time of the authorship, further cementing the idea that the Book of Enoch is not the actual work of Noah's great-grandfather but a compilation of authors throughout the centuries who borrowed Enoch's name for authenticity.

The doctrine features five separate treatises: