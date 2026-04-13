THE BEATTIUDES... (Matthew 5:3-12)
Eight Blessings Delivered By Jesus Christ During The Sermon On The Mount
The Beatitudes are eight blessings delivered by Jesus during the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5:3-12), outlining the character and rewards of true disciples within the Kingdom of Heaven. They represent an "upside-down" set of values focused on internal attitudes rather than external actions, prioritizing humility, mercy, purity, and perseverance.
The Eight Beatitudes (Matthew 5:3-10):
“Blessed are the poor in spirit...” — Recognizing spiritual insufficiency.
“Blessed are those who mourn...” — Finding comfort in God.
“Blessed are the meek...” — Gentleness, as they will inherit the earth.
“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness...” — A desire for spiritual fulfillment.
“Blessed are the merciful...” — Showing compassion and receiving it.
“Blessed are the pure in heart...” — Those with sincere devotion to God.
“Blessed are the peacemakers...” — Actively working to restore peace.
“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake...” — Remaining faithful despite adversity.