The Battle of Athens, sometimes known as the McMinn County War, was a rebellion led by citizens in the towns of Athens and Etowah, Tennessee.

The American Citizens of those towns revolted against the local defacto corporation purporting to be the lawful constitutional government, on August 1946.

Some of the citizens, who were WWII veterans, accused the local corporation (government) of predatory policing, police brutality, political corruption, and voter intimidation.

A Little Background

In 1936, the E. H. Crump political machine based in Memphis, which controlled much of Tennessee, extended to McMinn County where Paul Cantrell was introduced as the Democratic candidate for sheriff. Cantrell, who came from a wealthy and influential family in nearby Etowah, tied his campaign closely to the popularity of the Roosevelt administration. Cantrell rode FDR's coattails to victory over his Republican opponent in what came to be known as the "vote grab of 1936". It delivered McMinn County to Tennessee's Crump Machine.

Paul Cantrell was reelected sheriff in the 1938 and 1940 elections. He was elected to the state senate in 1942 and 1944, while his former deputy, Pat Mansfield, a transplanted Georgian, was elected sheriff in those years.

A state law enacted in 1941 reduced local political opposition to Crump's officials by reducing the number of voting precincts from 23 to 12 and reducing the number of justices of the peace from fourteen to seven (including four "Cantrell men").

Sheriff Cantrell and his deputies were paid under a “fee system” whereby they received money for every person they booked, incarcerated, and released. Due to this ”fee system”, there was extensive "fee grabbing" ie; money unlawfully taken from tourists and travelers.

Buses passing through the county were often pulled over and the passengers were randomly ticketed for drunkenness, regardless of their intoxication or lack thereof. Between 1936 and 1946, these fees amounted to almost $300,000. Cantrell engaged in electoral fraud, both by intimidating voters who voted against him, and by allowing ineligible people to vote.

The U.S. Department of Justice had investigated allegations of electoral fraud in McMinn County in 1940, 1942, and 1944, but had not taken action. Voter fraud and vote control perpetuated McMinn County's political problems. Manipulation of the poll tax and vote counting were the primary methods, but it was common for dead voters' votes to be counted in McMinn County elections. The political problems were further entrenched by the economic corruption of political figures, enabling gambling, bootlegging, and other illegal activities.

Most of McMinn County's young men were off fighting World War II, allowing the appointment of some ex-convicts as deputies. These deputies furthered the political machine's goals of exerting control over the county’s citizens.

While the machine controlled law enforcement, it also extended to the newspapers and schools. When asked if the local newspaper, The Daily Post Athenian, supported the GIs, veteran Bill White replied: "No, they didn't help us none. Mansfield had complete control of everything, schools, and everything else. You couldn't even get hired as a schoolteacher without their okay, or any other job.”

During the war, two servicemen on leave were shot and killed by Cantrell supporters. The servicemen of McMinn County heard of what was going on and were anxious to return home and do something about it.

According to a contemptuous article by Theodore H. White written in Harper's Magazine, one veteran, Ralph Duggan, who had served in the Pacific in the Navy and became a leading lawyer postwar, thought a lot more about McMinn County than he did about the Japs.

The scene was ripe for a confrontation when McMinn County's GIs were demobilized. The deputies targeted the returning GIs. One reported: "A lot of boys getting discharged were getting the mustering out pay. Well, four or five deputies running around at a time, stopped and harassed every GI they could find, trying to get that money off of them, they were “fee grabbers”, they weren’t on a salary back then.

In the August 1946 election, Paul Cantrell ran again for sheriff. McMinn County had around 3,000 returning military veterans, constituting almost 10 percent of the county's population. Veterans resolved to challenge Cantrell's political control by fielding their own nonpartisan candidates and working for a fraud-free election. A meeting was called in May 1946; veteran ID was required for admission. A non-partisan slate of candidates was selected.

The members of the GI Non-Partisan League as they called themselves, carefully made their list of candidates match the electoral demographics of the county, choosing three Republicans and two Democrats. Knox Henry, a respected and decorated veteran of the North African campaign, stood as a candidate for sheriff in opposition to Cantrell. Large contributions made by local businessmen to the GIs' campaign ensured it was well-funded. Their Slogan became "Your Vote Will Be Counted As Cast".

Well aware of the corrupt methods of Sheriff Mansfield and his associates, Bill White the League organizer, came up with a counterpoise called the "fightin' bunch," to keep the thugs from beating up GIs and keep them from the election. He picked thirty men (GIs) and took the “mustering out” pay they had, to buy pistols. Some of them already had pistols. Sheriff Mansfield also organized for the upcoming election, hiring 200 deputies, most from neighboring counties, and out of state, and paid them $50 a day. (equivalent to $781 in 2023)

Initial Confrontation —— Water Works Polling Place

Note: Polls for the county elections opened on August 1, 1946. Normally, there were about 15 patrolmen on duty for the precincts, but this election, about 200 armed deputies were on patrol.

In Etowah, a GI poll watcher requested a ballot box to be opened and certified as empty. Although that was a lawful request, he was arrested and jailed. In Athens, Walter Ellis protested irregularities in the election. He too was arrested, charged with a "federal offense", and jailed.

Around 3:00 pm, "Windy" Wise, a patrolman, prevented an elderly African-American farmer, Tom Gillespie, from casting his ballot at the Athens Water Works polling place. When Gillespie and a GI poll watcher objected, Officer Wise struck Gillespie with brass knuckles, which caused Gillespie to drop his ballot and run from the deputy. Officer Wise then pulled his pistol and shot Gillespie in the back. (Wise was the only person to face charges from the events of August 1–2, 1946) He was sentenced to three years in prison, but only served one before being paroled.)

GIs Response —

The GIs gathered in front of L. L. Shaefer's store, a place used as an office, by the democratic campaign manager Jim Buttram. Jim Buttram telegraphed Governor McCord in Nashville and U.S. Attorney General Tom Clark, asking for help in ensuring a lawful election, but received no response. When the GIs learned that Sheriff Mansfield had sent “armed guards” to all polling places, they convened at the Essankay Garage where they decided to arm themselves.

Sheriff Mansfield arrived at the Water Works Polling Place and ordered the poll closed. A confrontation ensued with guns drawn between the GI Poll Watchers, Jim Buttram, Charles Scott's father, Sheriff Mansfield, and the two deputies, Officer Wise and Officer Karl Nell, already inside the Water Works. The two deputies then unlawfully detained two poll watchers, Charles Scott and Ed Vestal.

Neal Eslinger from the Daily Post-Athenian Newspaper showed up to get a vote count, and his arrival was a distraction that allowed Scott and Vestal to escape from the deputies’ unlawful detainment, and run into the crowd. The escape was followed by gunfire which sent the crowd diving for cover.

Someone in the crowd yelled, "Let's go get our guns", causing the crowd to head for the Essankay Garage. Deputy Chief Boe Dunn and the two deputies took the ballot box to the jail. Two other deputies were dispatched to arrest Scott and Vestal. These two new deputies were disarmed and detained by the GIs, as were another set sent out as reinforcements.

GI advisor, Republican Election Commissioner, and Republican Party Chairman, Otto Kennedy, asked Bill White what he was going to do. White replied; "I don't know Otto; we might just kill them." According to White, Otto Kennedy grew alarmed at hearing that, and announced "Oh Lord, oh Lord, oh Lord No. I’m having nothing else to do with this. Me and my brother and son-in-law is leaving here."

Lones Selber from American Heritage Magazine said “Kennedy left, vowing to have no part in a murder." The crowd and most GIs left. The remaining GIs took the seven deputies-turned-hostages to a woods ten miles from Athens, stripped them, tied them to a tree, and beat them.

Twelfth Precinct Polling Place

Meanwhile, at the Twelfth Precinct, the GI poll watchers were Bob Hairrell and Leslie Doolie, a one-armed veteran of the North African theater. It was commanded by one of Sheriff Mansfield’s men, Minus Wilburn.

Wilburn tried to let a young woman, who Hairrell believed was underage, vote. She had no poll tax receipt and was not listed in the voter registration. Hairrell grabbed Wilburn's wrist when he tried to deposit the ballot in the box. Wilburn struck Hairrell on the head with a blackjack and kicked him in the face. Wilburn closed down the Twelfth Precinct Polling Place and took the GIs and ballot box across the street to the jail. Hairrell was brutally beaten and taken to the hospital.

In response to the actions of the corrupt police, and overreaching government officials so far that day, the foul language and tauntings they had received from the deputies, Bill White, leader of the "fighting bunch" decided it was time to prepare for what was now a likely battle against these corrupt politicians and police state. He told his lieutenant Edsel Underwood to take five or six men and break into the National Guard Armory to steal weapons and arm themselves for the coming battle. The GIs took the front door keys from the caretaker and entered the building. They armed themselves with sixty .30-06 Enfield Rifles, 2 Thompson Sub-Machine Guns, and Ammunition. Bill White joined them and distributed the rifles and a bandoleer of ammo to each of the 60 GIs.

Polls Closing—

As the polls closed, ballot counting began (minus the three boxes taken to the jail). The GI-backed candidates had a three-to-one lead. When the GIs heard the deputies had taken the ballot boxes to the jail, Bill White exclaimed, "Boy, they doing something. I'm glad they done that. Now all we got to do is whip on the jail."

The GIs recognized that they had broken the law and that Cantrell would likely receive reinforcements in the morning. The GIs knew they needed to resolve the situation quickly. The deputies knew nothing of battle tactics, but the GIs, being military trained knew them well. They set up and positioned themselves on the second floor, of a bank across the street from the jail.

Meanwhile, at around 9:00 pm, the corrupt politicians and law enforcement are held up in the jail. Paul Cantrell, Pat Mansfield, George Woods (Speaker of the State House of Representatives and Secretary of the McMinn County Election Commission), and about 50 deputies were rummaging through the ballot boxes. Woods and Mansfield constituted a majority of the election commission and could therefore “certify and validate” the count from within the jail.

The Battle of Athens —

Estimates of the number of veterans besieging the jail vary from several hundred to as many as 2,000. Bill White had at least 60 under his command. White split his group with Buck Landers keeping the position at the bank overlooking the jail, while White took the rest to the post office.

When Egerton, Williams, and a few GIs reached the jail, it was barricaded and manned by 55 corrupt deputies. The veterans demanded the ballot boxes be turned over to them, but were refused. White arrives at the jail. He calls out: "Would you damn bastards bring those damn ballot boxes out here or we are going to set siege against the jail and blow it down!" Automatic weapons fire erupted, punctuated by shotgun blasts. White states that he fired the first shot, and then everybody else started shooting. He also states that a deputy ran for the jail, and he shot him and watched him stumble and fall inside the jail.

Bill White recalls he said "Boys, I'm going to tell them to bring the ballot box out of there, and if they don't we're gonna open up on them.' I hollered in there, I said, 'You damn thieve grabbers, bring them damn ballot boxes out of there.” After a few minutes of silence, White pulled the pistol out and started firing at them. A lot of them ran into the jail for safety, but some of them didn't make it and got shot lying dead outside. The Battle of Athens had begun.

From that vantage point they had secured earlier on the second floor of a bank, the GIs returned a barrage of firepower, towards the shooting that was coming at them from the jail.

An attempt by corrupt deputies outside the jail to reinforce (or take refuge in) the jail was thwarted by Bill White's "fighting band". Some people trapped in the jail managed to escape out the back door. One of the escapees was George Woods who had telephoned Birch E. Biggs, Sheriff of Polk County, requesting that Biggs send the National Guard or State Troopers, to break the siege. For the veterans, it was either win before morning or face a long time in jail for violating local, state, and federal laws. White made hourly demands for surrender to no avail. The GIs attempted to bombard the jail with Molotov cocktails but were not able to throw them far enough to reach the jail. An ambulance pulled up to the jail. The GIs assumed it was called to remove the wounded and held their fire. Two men jumped in, and it sped off carrying the two biggest COWARDS who started the rift, Paul Cantrell and Sheriff Mansfield to safety. The GIs decided to resort to dynamite. They taped two or three sticks of dynamite together, along with a cap and a fuse. The dynamite was then deployed. They couldn't throw them far enough to reach the jail, but they threw them out as far as where their cars were parked. The cars blew up in the air, flipped over, and landed back, right side up. The first bomb landed under Bob Dunn's cruiser, flipping it on its back.

Bill White, however, knew they had to do better because they were running out of time before the National Guard Armory arrived. So they made "homemade demolition charges." White crawled up to the jail and strategically placed the chargers and three bombs around the jail’s perimeter, including the jailhouse porch, and detonated them. They all went off almost simultaneously. One destroyed Mansfield's car, one landed on the jail porch roof, and one went off against the jail wall. The bombs caused damage to the jail and scattered debris.

End of the Battle and Vote Counting —-

By 3:30 am, the Criminals’ “hold up” in the jail had been dynamited into submission. By early morning, George Woods was calling Ralph Duggan to ask if he could come to Athens and certify the election of the State.

Bill White reported that "when the GIs finally broke into the jail, they found some of the tally sheets marked by the machine, that had been fraudulently altered to score 15 -1, in favor of the Cantrell Campaign. When the final tally was completed, Knox Henry won and was now the new “Elected Sheriff” of Athens, Tennessee.

During the fight at the jail, word got out and rioting broke out in Athens, targeting police cars. This continued after the ballot boxes were recovered, but subsided by morning. Tennessee’s angry citizens destroyed automobiles belonging to the corrupt and shameful deputies, many of which had out-of-state plates. During the disorder, the Mayor of Athens, Paul Walker, was on vacation, and of course, the cowardly and corrupt city police thugs with badges were nowhere to be found. .

On the morning of August 2, 1946, the proud citizens of McMinn County, Tennessee, experienced a “euphoria” the likes of which had never been experienced before. Governor McCord initially moved to activate the National Guard but quickly rescinded the order after hearing the details.

The GIs called for a meeting in the courthouse. The GI Non-Partisan League Treasurer Harry Johnson, had to open the meeting. Due to some reason or other, the Sheriff and his deputies were not around. Approximately 400 citizens in the courtroom elected a “special committee” headed by Methodist minister Bernie Hampton, to preserve law and order. He was joined by C. A. Anderson and Gobo Cartwright, both members of the Business Men's Evangelical Committee, who would help him, maintain order. Later, the veterans turned responsibility for maintaining order to Athens to Police Chief Herbert Walker. They were still "holding control" of McMinn County until September 1st when Knox Henry was to be installed as the new Sheriff. Sheriff Henry, a 33-year-old former Army Air Force Sergeant, had to flee the town during the Battle and spent the night of August 1st–2nd in safekeeping at the Sweetwater Jail. He said the corrupt authorities behaving badly, were threatening to kill him.

The Aftermath —-

The recovered ballots certified the election of the five GI Non-Partisan League candidates. The ballots when tallied, proved a landslide win for the GI Non-Partisan League. Knox Henry received 2,175 votes against 1,270 for Sheriff Cantrell.

In the initial momentum of victory, gambling houses in collusion with the Cantrell Regime were raided and their operations demolished. Deputies of the prior administration resigned and or were replaced. In early September, the fall of the county political machine was followed by the resignation of Athens' Mayor Paul Walker and the town's four aldermen. The resignations only came, after a nighttime shotgun blast ripped through the front of Alderman Hugh Riggs's home. Mayor Walker had previously refused a demand from the citizens calling for him to resign, which they demanded immediately after the gunfight.

The "Battle of Athens" remains a testament to the fact that the Power truly lies in the People! It inspired other veteran-led movements, in other Tennessee counties, promoting a statewide coalition against corrupt political machines in the upcoming November elections.

A convention was held in Alamo, Tennessee, with the intention of establishing a new national party. The convention was discouraged by General Evans Carlson, USMC, who argued that the GIs should work through the existing political parties. (Big Mistake) The new GI government of Athens quickly encountered challenges, including the re-emergence of old party loyalties.

On January 4, 1947, four of the five leaders of the GI Non-Partisan League declared in an open letter: "We abolished one machine only to replace it with another and more powerful one in the making." Sadly, the new GI government in Athens was not nurtured and protected by the town’s Citizens, and because of that very fact, it eventually collapsed, returning its law enforcement and the State’s political “so-called” leaders, right back into the massive corruption cartel you see today, not just in Tennessee, but in all 50 States turned corporations known as USA INC. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Americans today, veterans or civilians, shamefully render invalid, the courage, honor, and tenacity those brave American Veterans showed, by putting themselves in “harm’s way” during those two long and agonizing days in August of 1946. Those men put their lives on the line to protect their families, their neighbors, their state, and ultimately their Republic, from the “exact” runaway political despotism and tyranny, that our cowardly asses are having to experience today, with the exception that in today’s America, “We the People,” being the Cowards that we have become since then, have allowed for that tyranny and despotism to manifest 10 folds. For that incalculable cowardice, We WILL sadly pay the ultimate price. Alicia Lutz-Rolow Heir of the Creator of All Things Real-Woman, Living Soul All Rights Reserved Without Prejudice, Without Recourse