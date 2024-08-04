Under the Articles of Confederation, each state was entitled to send a delegation of at least two and no more than seven representatives to Congress, but each state was entitled to just one vote

All proposed legislation required the approval of at least 9 states and all amendments required the unanimous approval of all 13 states.

It was the delegates representing the states and not the people who wrote the “proposed” “fraudulent” Constitution of the United States and it was ratified behind closed doors by delegates who were elected by rich elite white men in each of the 13 states.

According to the “original” Constitution “for the” United States of America, the newly proposed “fraudulent” Constitution “of the” United States needed the unanimous approval of all 13 states. The failure of the state of Rhode Island to not attend the Constitutional Convention made it an illegal assembly.

The Anti-Federalists feared the fraud of the proposed Constitution “of the” United States and felt it gave too much power to the central government.

Only 1,648 out of nearly 4,000.000 people living in America at that time, consented to ratifying the new “fraudulent” Constitution of The United States.