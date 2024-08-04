Alicia’s Newsletter

Yes, the original constitution was totally bogus for many reasons, and American lawyer Lysander Spooner, who lived close to that time, attempted to point it out. The "powers that shouldn't be" have simply become more clever at propaganda to brainwash Americans to think they actually have freedom, when in reality, the controllers running the US government are fascist pigs. I made a post about it all, and started the post with some clever brainwashing from Captain Kirk from a classic Star Trek episode:https://www.whatonearthishappening.wtf/p/no-treason-lysander-spooner.

Well, Kirk, aka Shatner, didn't create the brainwashing. He simply acted out the brainwashing script given to him, probably created by somebody in government. Or, did Shatner know he was being used? Since William Shatner is still alive, maybe we should ask him? Spock and all the older main actors are dead now.

Nah, I don't think it is necessary. Shatner apparently went up into space on the space shuttle, but I've investigated NASA enough to know it is total intel op, and shuttles don't really go into space. So, since Shatner talked about his supposedly amazing journey into space, he must be in on it and is lying. He falls into the same category of the so-called astronauts who "went to the moon". They are actors too and nobody has ever been on the moon, as this site so elegantly shows: https://www.sibrel.com/ :-)

