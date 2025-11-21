The Ancient Cult of Saturn and The Ruling Group - let’s start today with a little bit about The Cult of Saturn, and its involvement in the human farming operation down here on Earth. Click here to watch and listen.

One of The Best Researchers Regarding the Ruling Group and Their Tricks of Enslavement - this talk was given about the ruling group in 2002. If it was given today, you wouldn’t even notice any change of topic, regarding what’s currently happening. Click here to listen. If you’re a truth teller, this is an absolute must watch.

New Interview Where I Talk About the Tricks of The Ruling Group - I get about 200 interview requests every year. One year, I completed 250 interviews. Due to finishing my first documentary, I’ve had to delay most requests this year. I did complete a new interview lately. Here it is.

Reporter and Researcher Derrick Broze Exposes Some of The Ruling Group’s Organizations - click here.