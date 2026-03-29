This is one of the most emotional episodes of On Offense I’ve recorded.

I went to Minneapolis to interview a veteran—then realized the street medic sitting next to us had been a patient of Alex Pretti, the VA nurse killed by federal agents.

We kept recording and invited her to join the conversation.

In this episode, I sit down with Matt Gordon (‪@usmcangryveteran‬) who has been traveling the country documenting what Americans are experiencing under escalating federal immigration enforcement—and trying to bring some light into communities that feel abandoned.

Then we’re joined by Riveter, a Minnesota-based veteran and street medic who has spent months treating people in the streets during protests. She shares what she’s seen, what her community has endured, and what it means to carry forward the legacy of Alex Pretti.