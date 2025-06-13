Brand-New Documentary - "Their Vision - Your Future" - What Evil Is Planning For Your Family - there's an evil anti human, anti-family and anti-God force attacking humanity right now. That evil force has a plan and it's already drawn out. Click here to watch exactly what evil is planning for you and your family.

Brand-New Podcaster Invites Me On and I Made Good Use of Our Time - to say I didn't hold back in this short 40-minute podcast, would be an understatement. It's time to make our message as sharp and precise as possible. Click here to watch and listen.