In 1993, 350 documents were forged by a man named Lawrence X. Cusack III. Cusack was the son of a very prominent New York lawyer, a founding partner of the law firm of Cusack & Stiles.

Lawrence Cusack claimed to have found papers hidden in the files of his father's law firm that exposed several scandals surrounding John F. Kennedy. The papers revealed that Kennedy had a secret first marriage, dealings with organized crime, and that he had bribed FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, and had paid hush money to Marilyn Monroe. Cusack sold those papers for between 6 and 7 million dollars.

Flaws in the documents revealed them to be complete forgeries. Flaws were found in the documents, including the use of a ZIP Code in one paper that was dated two years before the ZIP Code was introduced. Another document was created with a typewriter ball font (Prestige Pica) that had not yet been invented.

Cusack was convicted of fraud and sentenced to nearly ten years in prison.

More (actually, lots more): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_F._Kennedy_document_hoax

Do you remember any of this? I honestly cannot recall ever having heard of it.

