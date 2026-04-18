Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

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Don's avatar
Don
14m

I don’t trust any so called charities . Don’t know if that is where the money goes and even if it does lucky if 2-3 cents of every dollar of donations even gets

To the people they are supposed

To be helping. Overbloated salaries , tax scams

Etc

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