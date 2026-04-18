What if billions in global aid haven’t gone where you think — and the truth has been hidden in plain sight? In this explosive interview, Dr. Emily Brearley exposes what she claims are deep flaws inside the World Bank, raising serious questions about how vast sums of money are spent. After working within the system, Brearley says she witnessed projects that looked successful on paper — but told a very different story on the ground. So where did the money really go… and why weren’t the warning signs acted on?