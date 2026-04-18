THATS WHY I HAVE TROUBLE GIVING MONEY FOR ANYTHING...I DON'T KNOW IF THE MONEY WILL GET WHERE IT NEEDS TO BE...
What if billions in global aid haven’t gone where you think — and the truth has been hidden in plain sight? In this explosive interview, Dr. Emily Brearley exposes what she claims are deep flaws inside the World Bank, raising serious questions about how vast sums of money are spent. After working within the system, Brearley says she witnessed projects that looked successful on paper — but told a very different story on the ground. So where did the money really go… and why weren’t the warning signs acted on?
I don’t trust any so called charities . Don’t know if that is where the money goes and even if it does lucky if 2-3 cents of every dollar of donations even gets
To the people they are supposed
To be helping. Overbloated salaries , tax scams
Etc