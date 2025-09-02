THANKS FOR ALL THE LIES & TOTALITARIAN BULLSHIT MOM & DAD
The friendly Viking
what if i told you that the pandemic was just an experiment?
what if i told you that the pandemic was just an experiment…
Listen now
36 minutes ago · 4 likes · 1 comment · ᛏ the friendly viking ᛏ
Sayer Ji's Substack
The Narrative Cracks: Trump Turns on Operation Warp Speed
View my X post dedicated to this momentous development here: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1962628984635588988…
Read more
2 hours ago · 51 likes · 11 comments · Sayer Ji
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
NEWS: mRNA covid injections cause long-term changes to chromosomes, increasing the risk of leukaemia and brain tumours, new study warns
Read more
18 hours ago · 107 likes · 8 comments · Dr. William Makis MD