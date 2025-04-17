Marjorie Taylor Greene Bought Market Dip Before Trump Paused Tariffs, Profiting From the Rally, Now Faces Probe Calls for 'Insider Trading' on OverStock Buys…

Why It Matters

Markets plummeted after Trump announced his "liberation day" reciprocal tariffs on most American trading partners on April 2. However, he subsequently announced a 90-day pause on the tariffs on Wednesday, April 9, saying that "people were getting a bit yippy." The move sent the markets soaring. While members of Congress are permitted to buy and sell stocks, their knowledge of political developments has often raised concerns about the possibility of insider trading. Greene has disclosed purchasing a number of stocks in the days leading up to the 90-day pause—seven on April 3 and 19 on April 4—according to the Congressional trade tracker Insiderfinance.io. These included purchases ranging from $1,001 to $15,000 of shares in Lululemon, Dell Technologies and Apple Inc, among others.

Representative Casar told reporters on Thursday: "A culture of corruption has infected the Republican party — Elon Musk, the tax cuts, the Medicaid cuts, the tariffs — it's all part of one story. Everything the Trump administration has done is to make Trump, Musk, their billionaire friends, or their buddies on the Republican side of the aisle richer. And every time it's meant that working families get screwed."

President Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday: "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!" He ended the post with the letters DJT, both his initials and the stock market ticker of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, the firm in which he holds a majority stake.

SOURCE: https://www.newsweek.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-faces-calls-insider-trading-probe-stock-buys-donald-trump-tariffs-2058469

Donald Trump Explains His 90-Day Tariff Pause: People Were Getting 'Yippy'—Trump abruptly announced in the afternoon that he would pause most reciprocal tariffs for 90 days and increase tariffs on China to 125 percent after Beijing announced its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports.

The announcement followed days of uncertainty as Trump and his advisers repeatedly insisted that he would not back down on his tariff threats, which consisted of a 10 percent baseline tariff across the board and reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries, including many of the United States' top trading partners.

Trillions of dollars evaporated from the market over the last several days, and the S&P 500 flirted with bear market territory on Wednesday morning. Uncertainty over the president's trade war also hit the bond market as Trump's reciprocal tariffs went into effect at midnight Wednesday.

SOURCE: https://www.newsweek.com/why-trump-paused-tariffs-90-days-2057640

