Hurricane Helene causes widespread damage, and power outages in the Southeast

At least 21 people have been reported dead in four states after Hurricane Helene swept through the Southeast. In South Carolina, over a million residents were left without power after wind gusts over 60 mph downed numerous trees and power lines.

What Is HAARP?

The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is the world’s most capable high-power, high-frequency (HF) transmitter for studying the ionosphere. The principal instrument is the Ionospheric Research Instrument (IRI), a phased array of 180 HF crossed-dipole antennas spread across 33 acres and capable of radiating 3.6 megawatts into the upper atmosphere and ionosphere.

Transmit frequencies are selectable in the range of 2.7 to 10 MHz, and since the antennas form a sophisticated phased array, the transmitted beam can take many shapes, can be scanned over a wide angular range and multiple beams can be formed. The facility uses 30 transmitter shelters, each with six pairs of 10 kilowatt transmitters, to achieve the 3.6 MW transmit power.

