Ted Gunderson was born in Colorado Springs. He graduated from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in 1950.

In December 1951, Gunderson joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation under J. Edgar Hoover. He served in the Mobile, Knoxville, New York City, and Albuquerque offices.

He held posts as an Assistant Special Agent in Charge in New Haven and Philadelphia. In 1973, he became the head of the Memphis FBI office, and in 1975 became head of the Dallas FBI office.

In 1977, Gunderson was appointed head of the Los Angeles FBI. In 1979, he was one of a handful interviewed for the job of FBI director, which ultimately went to William H. Webster.

While working as the Agent In Charge and head of the Los Angeles FBI, he stumbled upon corruption that was either being ignored or covered up, regarding pedophilia, human and child Trafficking, Satanic Rituals, Murder, and Adrenochrome. He ultimately became a whistleblower.

Remember, He started finding out about this horror back in 1977.

Some of his FBI casework included the Death of Marilyn Monroe, the Assassination of John F. Kennedy, and the McMartin Preschool Satanic Cult Ritual Abuse on Pre-School Children.

The McMartin preschool case, at the heart of the 1980s "satanic panic", was a horrific case he became involved with extensively, and he made numerous confident statements supporting the truth of the supposed abuse ring and became a "recognized spokesman on the dangers of satanic ritual cults".

Gunderson also made statements saying that in the United States, there is a secret widespread network of groups who kidnap children and infants and subject them to ritual abuse and subsequent human sacrifice. So how long ago was he trying to get Americans to understand what kind of trouble we were headed for? Look at where we are today. It’s Shameful!

In a 1995 conference in Dallas, Gunderson warned about the proliferation of purported secret occultist groups and the danger posed by the New World Order, a conspiracy theory about an alleged shadow government that would be controlling the United States government.

He also warned about a "slave auction" in which children were being sold by Saudi Arabian agents to men, and the children were held in Las Vegas, till those men arrived.

He stated that four thousand ritual human sacrifices are performed in New York City every year and that the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City was carried out by the U.S. government.

Gunderson played a pivotal role in the 'Patriot Movement’. Gunderson found that the U.S. government was preparing for mass executions of the American People by setting up a thousand internment camps and purchasing 30,000 guillotines.

He was also an expert on the Oklahoma City bombing. He stated that there was a huge FBI coverup and that the bomber McVeigh was a victim of a secret experimental government mind control known as ‘MK ULTRA’.

Gunderson had an association with former music producer and conspiracy filmmaker Anthony J. Hilder. Hilder had interviewed him regarding the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. He also appeared in Hilder's Reichstag '95 and Illuminazi 911 documentaries.

Gunderson did not believe that Sonny Bono died in a skiing accident. Instead, Gunderson alleged that top officials linked to an international drug and weapons ring feared the singer-turned-politician was about to expose their crimes, so they had Bono murdered on the ski slopes and staged the accident.

Post-FBI

After retiring from the FBI, Gunderson set up a private investigation firm, Ted L. Gunderson and Associates, in Santa Monica.

In 1980, he became a defense investigator for Green Beret doctor Jeffrey R. MacDonald, who had been convicted of the 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and two daughters. Gunderson obtained affidavits from Helena Stoeckley confessing to her involvement in the murders which she claimed had in actuality been perpetrated by a Satanic cult of which she was a member.

Stoeckley later took and passed a polygraph, with the military examiner concluding that Stoeckley truthfully believed that she was present at MacDonald's home during the murders. However, because of her drug use during and after the murders, the examiner could not conclude if she was present at the scene of the murders.

Some time afterward, Stoeckley changed her story and denied ever having seen MacDonald, and was adamant she was not involved. Under oath, Stoeckley denied any culpability in murders and any knowledge of who may have committed the acts.

On her deathbed at the age of 31, Stoeckley changed her story one final time and reiterated and reaffirmed that she was present during the murder of MacDonald's family and that MacDonald himself is innocent.

He suffered the nonstop ‘Conspiracy Theorist’, ‘Tin foil Hat Wearer’ Ridicule that many of us also have suffered. Those of us who have been warned about these things trying to educate and wake up the completely oblivious and wilfully ignorant masses.

Death

On July 31, 2011, Ted Gunderson's son was compromised and he reported that his father had died from bladder cancer. He was a healthy Man. Ted Gunderson Died From the Final Government Attempt on His Life that was successful. May He Rest In Peace. Freedom and the Horrors of this demonic-driven world, are no longer his problem.

Ted Gunderson is the definition of an American Hero. He sacrificed so much for his People and His America, and he paid the high price for it, with his very life. For this very reason, Ted Gunderson should not have died in vain, He and so many others who have been killed, trying to protect FREEDOM, trying to protect us. We Must Stand Up America. We Must Reach Way Down Deep, and Pull Up Our Courage. We must lose the FEAR, and stay the course. We owe it to so many who have given up their lives for You and Me. We owe it to our Children and their Children. It’s Time To Stand Up America. ‘Fear’ Does Not Come From God.

************************‘F alse E vidence A ppearing R eal’********************************

