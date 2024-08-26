Taxpayer-Funded Oregon Group Offers $30,000 To Home Buyers...As Long As They're Not American Citizens
How The Hell Did We Let This Bullshit Happen America?
Only days after it was announced that California would be pushing a bill to give illegal aliens access to zero down, no-payment home loans, it has been revealed that a taxpayer-funded group out of Oregon called Hacienda CDC is already offering non-citizens a $30,000 home assistance loan for new homebuyers through a program called Camino a Casa. note:
"Only for people who are not American citizens..."
“Clients work closely with financial coaches and HUD-certified housing counselors throughout the entirety of the home-buying process. In addition to mortgage readiness and financial fitness workshops, we provide various opportunities for down-payment assistance..."
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/taxpayer-funded-group-oregon-offers-30000-home-buyers-long-theyre-not-american-citizens?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email