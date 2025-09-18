TALK ABOUT USELESS EATING MFERS...CANDACE CALLS OUT NETANYAHU FOR THE MURDERING SCUM HE IS...& TRUMP? WELL...WE ALL KNOW WHO HE IS...THE MAJORITY ANYWAYS!
CANDACE OWENS... JIMMY DORE...TUCKER CARLSON
The courtroom has finally seen the face of Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer — and his reaction to hearing the death penalty was unlike anything you’d expect from a so-called “lone wolf.”
His body language, the flicker in his eyes, the stiffness in his movements — it all suggests something bigger, something coordinated. What we’re looking at is not just a man on trial, but a pawn caught in a Zionist machine determined to silence one of the few American voices calling out Israel’s grip on U.S. politics. And it gets worse.
The FBI’s own files look more like a script than real evidence. In just one supposed “document,” the shooter magically confesses, explains the weapon, clears decoys, admits motives, reveals bullet engravings, describes wardrobe changes, and even talks like a police officer reading from a manual.
It’s too neat, too convenient, and too fake. Meanwhile, Zionist fingerprints keep surfacing: from threats made to Charlie by donors, to a condolence letter dated before the assassination even happened. Add to this a meeting with billionaire Bill Ackman just weeks before, and you can see the setup forming.
Charlie Kirk’s killer confession
FBI cover-up
The FBI is lying about the Charlie Kirk assassination case
Netanyahu’s Zionist fingerprints on Charlie Kirk’s death
Charlie Kirk’s killer’s ‘death penalty’ courtroom reaction
FBI script fake evidence
Charlie Kirk case
Zionist donor threats
Charlie Kirk exposed Mossad fingerprints
Charlie Kirk’s assassination
Charlie Kirk’s killer confession doesn’t add up
Open-minded Thinker Charlie Kirk’s investigation
Charlie Kirk assassination Zionist cover-up