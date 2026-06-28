TAKE A MOMENT OF YOUR DAY & FIND SOMETHING RIDICULOUS TO LAUGH ABOUT...BETTY WHITE...WE MISS YOUR CRAZY!STAY ON THE FILESAlicia LutzJun 28, 2026214Share214Share
Dirty, dirty Number 319. Oh, those six million numbers, too, no? ANd Putin the Chabad and Trump the Chabad and Argentina in the hands of Jews, and Columbia/Colombia.....
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-wretched-of-the-earth-the-deplorables
We know who owns us, who engineers the literal prisons and the digital gulags, and where they live . . . Kensington Palace Gardens, The Peak (Hong Kong), Monaco, Billionaires’ Row (NYC), The “Platinum Triangle” (LA), The Gold Coast (Zurich), Emirates Hills (Dubai), Atherton & Los Altos Hills (CA)
And, alas, no revlutipon under Eddy Bernays and Weiss and Ellison . . .
As a result of 15 years of “consistently disturbing” findings about the violent content of children’s programs, the Surgeon General’s Scientific Advisory Committee on Television and Social Behavior was formed in 1969 to assess the impact of violence on the attitudes, values, and behavior of viewers. The resulting report and a follow-up report in 1982 by the National Institute of Mental Health identified these major effects of seeing violence on television:
Children may become less sensitive to the pain and suffering of others.
Children may be more fearful of the world around them.
Children may be more likely to behave in aggressive or harmful ways toward others.
And the fucking US Mercenary Uniformed Army met its quota six months early . . . Wonder why?
Frequent exposure to cinematic violence subtly conditions Western minds by triggering desensitization, which blunts physiological stress responses to real-world cruelty. It fosters a mean-world syndrome, where viewers overestimate societal danger, and can inadvertently normalize aggressive conflict resolution, particularly in predisposed or younger audiences.
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I know! I know, let’s read the Talmud instead.
QUOTES FROM THE JEWISH TALMUD:
1. Sanhedrin 59a: “Murdering Goyim is like killing a wild animal.”
2. Abodah Zara 26b: “Even the best of the Gentiles should be killed.”
3. Sanhedrin 59a: “A goy (Gentile) who pries into The Law (Talmud) is guilty of death.”
to 4. Libbre David 37: “To communicate anything to a Goy about our religious relations would be equal the killing of all Jews, for If the Goyim knew what we teach about them, they would kill us openly.”
5. Libbre David 37: “If a Jew be called upon to explaln any part of the rabbinic books, he ought to give only a false explanation. Who ever will vlolate this order shall be put to death.”
6. Yebhamoth 11b: “Sexual intercourse with a little girl is permitted if she is three years of age.”
7. Schabouth Hag. 6d: “Jews may swear falsely by use of subterfuge wording.”
8. Hilkkoth Akum X1: “Do not save Goyim in danger of death.”
9. Hilkkoth Akum X1: “Show no mercy to the Goyim.”
10. Choschen Harmm 388, 15: “If it can be proven that someone has given the money of Israelites to the Goyim, a way must be found after prudent consideratlon to wipe him off the face of the earth.”
11. Choschen Hamm 266,1: “A Jew may keep anything he finds which belongs to the Akum (Gentile). For he who returns lost property (to Gentiles) sins against the Law by increasing the power of the transgressors of the Law. It is praiseworthy, however, to return lost property if it is done to honor the name of God, namely, if by se doing, Christians will pralse the Jews and look upon them as honorable people.”
12. Szaaloth-Utszabot, The Book of Jore Dla 17: “A Jew should and must make a false oath when the Goyim asks If our books contain anything against them.”
13. Baba Necia 114, 6: “The Jews are human beings, but the nations of the world are not human beings but beasts.”
14. Simeon Haddarsen, fol. 56-D: “When the Messiah comes every Jew will have 2800 slaves.”
15. Nidrasch Talploth, p. 225-L: “Jehovah created the non-Jew in human form so that the Jew would not have to be served by beasts. The non-Jew is consequently an animal in human form, and condemned to serve the Jew day and night.”
16. Aboda Sarah 37a: “A Gentile girl who is three years old can be violated.”
17. Gad. Shas. 2:2: “A Jew may violate but not marry a non-Jewish girl.”
18. Tosefta. Aboda Zara B, 5: “If a goy kills a goy or a Jew, he is responsible; but If a Jew kills a goy, he Is NOT responsible.”
It 19. Schulchan Aruch, Choszen Hamiszpat 388: “It is permitted to kill a Jewish denunciator everywhere. Is permitted to kill him even before he denounces.”
20. Schulchan Aruch, Choszen Hamiszpat 348: “All property of other nations belongs to the Jewish nation, which, consequently, is entitled to seize upon it without any scruples.”