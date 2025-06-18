TAKE A HYPOTHETICAL GUESS AMERICA...HOW MUCH SEDITION & TREASON DO YOU THINK AMERICANS CAN SURVIVE?
"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries
Trump, Israel, and the Death of MAGA
I’ve noted how often we’ve been told, by mainstream and alt media sources alike, that we are on the brink of WWIII. Never closer, as Alex Jones would say. That’s been at least three to four years now. It’s nonstop fear porn, which the COVID psyop taught us works really, really well. But is it real this time? Are you ready for a World War…
3 hours ago · 75 likes · 100 comments · Donald Jeffries
The I’ve Had It Substack
Trump's Only Policy is Narcissism
Video Transcript…
3 hours ago · 141 likes · 1 comment · I’ve Had It Podcast, Jennifer Welch, and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
[Redacted] will create “another 9/11” to trick Americans and Europeans again into war: researcher
In the video above, analyst Matthew Tower says [redacted] military intelligence plans to impose “absolute despotic rule” over America and Europe, in part by deceiving them into war with Iran, potentially killing millions as happened after the attacks of September 11, 2001…
a year ago · 32 likes · 11 comments · James Hill, MD
James Hill MD’s Newsletter
Who’s behind 9/11?
If you understand who did 9/11 and aspects of how it was done, Covid bioweapon policies become clearer…
3 years ago · 31 likes · 9 comments · James Hill, MD