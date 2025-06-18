"I Protest" by Donald Jeffries

Trump, Israel, and the Death of MAGA

I’ve noted how often we’ve been told, by mainstream and alt media sources alike, that we are on the brink of WWIII. Never closer, as Alex Jones would say. That’s been at least three to four years now. It’s nonstop fear porn, which the COVID psyop taught us works really, really well. But is it real this time? Are you ready for a World War…