https://www.bitchute.com/video/sgKB5BcLAsp8

In Luke 10:18: Jesus said he saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven. “And the great dragon was cast down, the old serpent, he that is called the Devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world; he was cast down to the earth, and his angels were cast down with him.”

Job 12:16:Yes, strength, and wisdom are his; deceivers and deceived are both in his power.

Proverbs 12:22: "The Lord detests lying lips, but he delights in people who are trustworthy." This verse emphasizes that God values truth and honesty and that lying goes against his character and desires.

Cultivate self-awareness:

A key aspect of protecting yourself from deception is to develop a strong sense of self-awareness. Pay attention to your intuition and instincts when it comes to people and situations. If something feels off or doesn't add up, trust your gut.